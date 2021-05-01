Tom Brady has sensationally announced he will return to the NFL for his 23rd season, just six weeks after retiring.

Regarded as one of the greatest American football players of all time, the quarterback suggested he has "unfinished business" and will rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign.

"These past two months I've realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said in a statement posted on social media.

"That time will come. But it's not now... I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Sign up to our newsletters.