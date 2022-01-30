NFL icon Tom Brady is set to officially announce his retirement after confusion over widespread reports that emerged on Saturday claiming he was ready to end his career.

The 44-year-old quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls, is renowned as one of the greatest sportsmen of all time for his incredible 22-year run in the league.

Brady's company, TB12 Sports, appeared to confirm the news of his retirement in a tweet, before deleting it shortly after.

His father later appeared on NFL Network claiming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is yet to make a final decision.

