Tom Brady breaks silence on retirement rumours

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has not yet decided on whether he will be retiring at the end of this NFL season amid rumours.

On his SiriusXM show Let’s Go with co-host Jim Gray, the 44-year-old said: "It was a good week for me and I’m still going through the process that I said I was going through.

“Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do. I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another just like I said last week.”

