Tom Brady tosses Super Bowl trophy off boat during Buccaneers 2021 parade

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons.

The 44-year-old is renowned as one of the greatest-ever American football players and hangs up his boots after winning a record seven Super Bowl titles.

Six rings came with the New England Patriots, while he also led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to glory in 2021.

Following last year’s triumph, Brady was filmed boldly throwing the Super Bowl trophy to a teammate in another boat during the Bucs’ victory parade.

The NFL icon confirmed his retirement with a lengthy statement on social media on Tuesday.

