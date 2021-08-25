Tony Hawk has released a limited-edition line of skateboard decks infused with his blood.

The extreme sports legend has teamed up with Liquid Death, donating blood that has been infused into the paint jobs of 100 boards.

Each limited-edition deck cost $500 each and according to ESPN, the skateboards sold out within 20 minutes of availability.

Hawk’s project, in collaboration with Liquid Death, will donate 10 per cent of the proceeds from each board towards helping kill plastic pollution in oceans and building skateparks in underserved communities.