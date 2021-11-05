Antonio Conte has admitted his first game in charge of Tottenham was "crazy".

The Italian coach watched his new club win 3-2 against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead inside 30 minutes but conceded two quickfire goals just minutes later to set up a nervy second half.

"My first impression, a crazy game," Conte said at full-time.

The new head coach also urged for "time" and "patience" to improve results.

