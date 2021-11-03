Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici believes the club is in a position to win trophies following the appointment of Antonio Conte.

Conte took over on an initial 18-month contract on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge.

The 52-year-old, who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan will be tasked with taking Spurs back to the top table of English football after an alarming slide in recent years.

