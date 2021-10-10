Time-lapse footage shows Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforming from grass surface for football to field turf for American football.

The football stadium will host a battle between one quarterback with intentions to join the hall of fame one day in former MVP Matt Ryan and another with immense talent and hopes and dreams to thrive in the league for the next decade in Zach Wilson.

Both teams enter the contest at 1-3 on different trajectories and are both starting out after Arthur Smith and Robert Saleh stepped up from offensive coordinator at the Titans and defensive coordinator at the 49ers.