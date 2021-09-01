Premier League clubs worked to the final minutes of transfer deadline day to get a number of deals over the line on the last day of the window.

Chelsea confirmed a loan deal for Saul Niguez in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with the midfielder joining from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

A number of other clubs sorted their business with time to spare. Manchester United re-signed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus before allowing winger Daniel James to move to rivals Leeds United.

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham also completed a number of deals on transfer deadline day.