Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea players for performing amid off-field chaos

Thomas Tuchel insists he is happy to remain the Chelsea manager but admitted the “situation will not go away” after owner Roman Abramovich was hit with asset-freezing sanctions by the UK Government.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put the Blues up for sale in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday morning the UK government sanctioned the Chelsea owner amid ties to Vladimir Putin, something Abramovich has always strongly denied, to put any sale of the club in doubt – but a change of ownership could still occur.

