Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Mercedes have taken a fourth engine - one more than is permitted - to Istanbul to reduce the risks of their driver suffering a failure during the tight championship run-in.

But Hamilton has only taken one power-unit component - the internal combustion engine - so escapes a full grid drop.

The British driver goes into the race with a two-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

On Friday, Hamilton topped first practice at Istanbul Park, 0.425 seconds ahead of his rival.