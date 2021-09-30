Boxer Tyson Fury has said he was “absolutely wounded” by Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday (25 September), saying he hoped that the British fighter could have found a way to beat the Ukrainian with three titles on the line.

Fury and Joshua have been trying to arrange a fight for a prolonged period, with a court ruling in May this year that the former was contractually obliged to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time – scuppering any chance of a bout between two of the biggest names in British professional boxing.