Tyson Fury remains WBC heavyweight champion after coming out on top in an all-time classic against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury knocked down the “Bronze Bomber” on three occasions to pick up an 11th round knockout victory but had to earlier climb off the canvas twice in a jaw-dropping fight.

With the “Gypsy King” declaring himself the best heavyweight of his generation in the immediate aftermath of one of his finest wins, what's next for world heavyweight boxing?

