Tyson Fury confirms date of fight with Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has announced he will fight Dillian Whyte on 23 April, as the pair prepare to clash for the WBC heavyweight title.

Champion Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte, who signed a bout agreement on Monday night – just in time to beat the deadline.

Fury took to Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “About to go on a total blackout until after the fight April 23 2022.”

The fight is expected to be held in the UK, though a venue has not yet been announced.

