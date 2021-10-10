Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title but only after rising from the canvas twice before knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a spellbinding contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This third fight between the pair was their most riveting with five knockdowns in total, Wilder the first to go over after sinking to his knees.

Wilder not only survived the third round but turned the fight on its head in the next session with his famed right hand decking Fury twice with the Briton holding on to preserve his unbeaten record.