Tyson Fury sang his own version of Walking in Memphis titled Walking in Vegas in a post-fight interview after his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight.

The Gypsy King defended his WBC heavyweight title after knocking out the Bronze Bomber in the 11th round of their explosive trilogy fight.

During his post-fight interview, an excited Fury took the microphone and belted out the famous Marc Cohn song Walking in Memphis to the Las Vegas crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.