Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder “the f*** out” in their upcoming fight.

Heavyweight world champion Fury is preparing for the third meeting with his American rival, which has been billed as a “once and for all” bout.

“For a boxer to change his style is very easy to do. No matter what Deontay Wilder does, I’m still going to knock him the f*** out,” the Gypsy King said when asked if the world is going to see anything new from his opponent.

Wilder vs Fury III takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday night (9 October).