Uefa has doubled the prize money available to teams for the women's European Championship in 2022.

The corporation made the change as part of its women's football strategy, Time For Action, intended to ensure more money is distributed across the women's game.

The 16 qualified teams will now share £13.73m, double the £6.86m that was distributed at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

However, the prize money for Women’s Euro 2022 is still dwarfed by that of this summer’s men’s Euro 2020, which stood at £317.4 million.