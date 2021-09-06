Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has rejected the idea of holding the World Cup every two years, admitting it would ‘dilute’ the popular tournament.

Speaking at the General Assembly of the European Clubs’ Association in Geneva, he said “The jewel of the World Cup had value precisely because of its rarity, holding it every two years will lead to more randomisation, less legitimacy and unfortunately, dilute the World Cup itself.”

Chief of global football development at Fifa, Arsene Wenger recently said that he wanted to see the World Cup and European Championship played every two years.