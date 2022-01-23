Ngannou airs grievances with UFC after win: 'I don't feel like I've been treated good'

Francis Ngannou aired his grievances with UFC after his win on Saturday, saying “I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good”.

Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.

It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.

