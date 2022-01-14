UFC president Dana White hints at UFC London announcement

An announcement around UFC London could come in the “next couple of weeks”, according to the promotion’s president Dana White.

A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but White has suggested that British fans will soon receive good news around an event.

“I’m just gonna tell you this: We will be coming to London, we’re gonna figure London out,” the UFC president told BT Sport.

