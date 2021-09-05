World number one Ash Barty reflected on a "roller coaster" six months after her US Open hopes ended in the third round.

The Australian twice served for the match in the deciding set against Shelby Rogers but could not get over the line, before the American mounted a shock comeback to win 6-1 2-6 7-6.

"It's disappointing but we'll move on," Wimbledon champion Barty said.

"In the end, I just didn't quite have enough in the tank. I've left everything out on the court this year and it was no different tonight."