Britain's Emma Raducanu continued her impressive rise at the US Open with a stunning win against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round.

The teenager from Kent dropped just a single game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory against a player who is ranked 41st in the world.

Raducanu now has a real shot of making the last eight of the tournament as she takes on American Shelby Rogers, who dumped out world number one Ash Barty.

"I have to say from my own perspective, I think I'm playing better tennis here than at Wimbledon," Raducanu said following her victory.