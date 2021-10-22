A man required a ladder to fix part of the velodrome track during the Track Cycling World Championships this week, proving just how steep it really is for competitors.

Footage shared by BBC Sport shows officials checking for gauges and splinters on the wooden surface, with one climbing a ladder to smooth it back out.

"That is a bit clever isn't it," one commentator remarks as the track is being fixed.

The 2021 Track Cycling World Championships are currently taking place at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in Roubaix, France.

