Former Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

Former Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith has died at the age of 73.

Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups – as well as to the Uefa Cup final in 2008. He was one of the most successful managers in the club’s history and still regularly attended games at Ibrox after leaving Rangers.

The Scottish club said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith.”