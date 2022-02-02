Watch live as NFL Washington Football Team announces new name

The Washington Football Team have announced their new name nearly 19 months after dropping the old one that was in place for 87 years.

They will now be called the Washington Commanders and aim to kick off their 90th year by celebrating their "rich history".

Formerly known as the NFL team the Redskins, the name was dropped as it was widely seen as a slur to Native Americans.

The Commanders' new uniform and logo was also revealed during a press conference on Wednesday.

Last season, the team finished third in the NFC East.

Sign up to our newsletters here.