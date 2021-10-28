Watch live as Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give press conference

You can watch live as Welsh football club Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are holding a press conference at the club’s Racecourse Ground.

The pair bought the National League football club back in February, and watched their team lose 3-2 to Maidenhead for the first time this week.

McElhenney and Reynolds have previously spoken of their ambitions for the club, saying they want to take Wrexham back into the Football League and allow it to grow.