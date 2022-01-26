Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.

The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.

The former Liverpool and England boss indicated that he was “stepping away from football for a while” after leaving Crystal Palace, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.

