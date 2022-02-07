Wayne Rooney has suggested he "always felt" he would make a good manager as he wanted to try and share some of his football "experience and knowledge" with the next generation of players.

The Derby County boss also discussed the difficulties of managing a club in administration as he spoke ahead of the release of his upcoming Amazon Prime documentary Rooney.

"I want to try and give some of my knowledge and experience back into the game and I always felt I'd be a good manager," the Manchester United icon said.

