Winter Olympics organisers says Covid situation ‘under control’ in Beijing

Organisers of the Winter Olympics in Beijing say they have the Covid-19 situation "under control".

Spokesperson Zhao Weidong has said that coronavirus countermeasures remain crucial to a safe Games.

Those in the Olympics bubble will travel around in special vehicles and if they leave, will be forced to quarantine for three weeks.

"We have been making effective measures and everything is under control," Mr Weidong said.

"We will make sure that the health and safety of all participants is our top priority."

