A Winter Olympian who admitted to cheating on his girlfriend live on TV has said he hopes the pair will reconcile and have a “happy ending”.

On Tuesday (10 February), Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid broke down in tears following his bronze medal win in the Men's 20km Individual race, revealing that he has had the “worst week” of his life after telling her about his infidelity.

Laegreid, a seven-time world champion, later told a press conference that he has yet to hear from his girlfriend following his viral confession.

“I hope I don’t make anything worse for her but maybe it can help. I hope there is a happy ending in the end, we will see what time will do.”