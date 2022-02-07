Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva lit up the ice on her Winter Olympics debut on Sunday, soaring through her short program in the team figure skating competition and hinting at the record-breaking feats that are to come.

Valieva scored 90.18, just short of her own world record of 90.45 that she set at last month’s European Championships.

Valieva and her Russian team-mates are set to become the first women to land quads in Olympic competitions.

The figure skater contented herself by becoming only the fourth woman in history to land a triple axel at a Games.

