US Winter Olympics athlete Summer Britcher has taken to TikTok to show off her remote-controlled bed in the Beijing Olympic Village, suggesting it has "one-upped Tokyo".

Cardboard beds used by competitors at the summer games last year gained a lot of attention on social media and it seems visitors are enjoying themselves once again.

"Not only do we not have cardboard beds here, but it’s as if the Beijing organising committee said, 'How can we just absolutely just one up Tokyo?'" Britcher joked, before putting her bed in "Zero G" mode.

