A cheeky Manchester City ball boy refused to give the ball back to Aston Villa’s goalkeeper during a Women’s Super League clash on Saturday.

Hannah Hampton can be seen standing at the advertising boards, asking for the ball to be thrown back in added time at the end of the first half.

Rather than obliging, the cheeky ball boy keeps hold of it as the seconds tick away, much to the annoyance of Hampton, who starts remonstrating with the referee before he finally gives it back.

The clip has since gone viral, being viewed over 2.1 million times.

