WWE star Roman Reigns wore a face mask to fight in the crowd during Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. The professional wrestler - real name Joe Anoa'i - has previously battled leukemia and is immunocompromised, meaning he is at higher risk of getting severely ill from Covid-19.Footage shared by a fan shows Reigns masking up before entering the crowd to continue his Universal Championship match with Finn Balor. The 36-year-old, who is arguably the biggest star in professional wrestling, was unable to perform for eight months in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.