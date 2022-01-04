WWE has appeared to confirm Johnny Knoxville as the first entrant for this year’s Royal Rumble match.

The Jackass star posted a video on New Year’s Day “declaring” himself for the men’s bout, which normally sees 30 wrestlers battle it out to be the last one standing - in turn going on to headline WrestleMania.

Occasionally, people from outside the world of WWE enter the match and it appears Knoxville will be the latest celebrity to step into the ring.

The promotion even offered him “good luck” after stating he wants to “kick ass and take names”.

Sign up to our newsletters.