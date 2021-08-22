Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas defeated Manny Pacquiao by a unanimous decision after their bout to retain his WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas last night.

While many believe this might have been the last fight of Pacquiao’s decorated boxing career, Urgas called Pacquiao “a legend” before welcoming a rematch fight.

Despite Ugas only having 11 days’ notice to prepare to fight the Philippines great, the Cuban did not miss a beat, with two judges scoring the fight his way 116-112 and the third 115-113.

The 35-year-old threw only half as many punches as his 42-year-old opponent, but his blows were more effective and precise.