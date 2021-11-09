The government is ready to "step in and take action" if Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the ECB fail to take "real action" following Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism and bullying.

Chris Philp, a Conservative frontbencher, also told the House of Commons that any investigations need to be "thorough" and "transparent" because the whole country will be watching.

"The government stands ready to step in and take action if they do not put their own house in order," Mr Philip said of the current investigations.

