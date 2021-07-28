Judo coach Claudiu Pusa is facing criticism after violently shaking and slapping one of his athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

German judoka Martyna Trajdos was preparing to fight against Szofi Ozbas of Hungary when her coach proceeded to slap her across the face twice.

Unfazed by Pusa’s actions, Trajdos nodded before stepping onto the mat.

Following criticism, the athlete asked fans on social media not to blame her coach, claiming it was her idea.

“This is what I asked my coach to do so please don’t blame him. I need this before my fights to be awake,” she wrote.