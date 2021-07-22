Jubilant Australians celebrated the return of the Olympics to the country after Brisbane was confirmed as the host of the 2032 Games. People cheered as fireworks illuminated the sky to mark the occasion.

The city was earmarked for selection in February as part of the International Olympic Committee’s new preferred-candidate model, designed to avoid expensive bidding wars for hosting rights, and was officially awarded the Games in a Wednesday vote by IOC members.

Australia last hosted the Games in Sydney in 2000, and they were held in Melbourne in 1956.

The announcement came ahead of Tokyo 2020’s opening ceremony on Friday.