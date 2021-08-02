Belarusian athlete says she was taken to Tokyo airport against her will

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was “safe and secure” in Tokyo, the IOC said on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, spent the night in an airport hotel after she went to Japanese police at Haneda airport seeking protection after she claims she was ordered to board a flight home after she criticised her coaches on social media.

A number of agencies were in contact with the sprinter, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.