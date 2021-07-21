‘Covid-19 hasn't defeated the Olympic Games’: WHO chief defiantly says as events begin

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has backed the staging of the Olympics in Tokyo this year, saying that the disease has not defeated the Games.

Dr Tedros told the IOC that the Games should go ahead to show what can be done with the correct Covid safeguards in place – and stressed that there was no ‘no risk’ situation in life.

His comments come after several cases of Covid have been linked to travel to Japan for the Games – with some 79 cases of Covid-19 being linked to the Olympics thus far in the country.