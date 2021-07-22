Australian Olympic official John Coates is facing backlash after ordering Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to attend the Games’ opening ceremony in Tokyo.

During a press conference earlier this week, the IOC vice-president turned to Palaszczuk and said “you are going to the opening ceremony,” before explaining the “tradition” of the event.

“No one says no to John,” he concluded.

Coates has since been criticised for his comments in the Australian press and on social media, with many accusing him of “mansplaining” the Olympics to Palaszczuk, while others called his behaviour “disgusting” and “appalling”.