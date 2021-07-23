The Olympic Games are officially under way following Friday’s opening ceremony in Tokyo, which concluded with Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron.

The special moment came as legendary Japanese athletes, key workers and children from regions affected by the devastating earthquake and tsunami of 2011 linked up to hand the flame to the tennis star.

Osaka walked across the stage at the Olympic Stadium and climbed a symbolic depiction of Mount Fuji to light the cauldron, concluding what had been an understated ceremony held in front of fewer than 1,000 spectators.