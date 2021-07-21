The pandemic-postponed Olympics started well for host nation Japan on Wednesday, as the home side defeated Australia in softball in five innings, 8-1. Team USA also beat Italy in the first event of Tokyo 2020, which took place ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

The first two days of the softball tournament are being played near Fukushima, the site of a devastating earthquake and nuclear disaster in 2011.

Softball is back on the Olympic stage for the first time in 13 years after it was dropped following the 2008 games in Beijing.