British pole vaulter Harry Coppell has shared the moment a metal bar fell on his face during training, leaving him with “messed up” teeth. In a video posted to Twitter, the athlete can be seen running towards the jump and vaulting forwards, before knocking the bar off the stand. Coppell then quickly placed his hands in front of him in an attempt to catch the bar, but the metal connected with his face, taking a chunk out of one of his front teeth. “I hope @Tokyo2020 has a good dentist around,” Coppell tweeted.