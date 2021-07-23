Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has welcomed Jill Biden to Tokyo ahead of the Olympics.

The US first lady arrived in Japan on Thursday and will be leading the United States’ diplomatic delegation at the Games.

Biden posed for photos with Suga and his wife, Mariko, before joining them for dinner in Tokyo later that evening.

During their initial meeting, the trio were seen wearing face masks as Biden’s first solo trip abroad comes as Covid-19 cases hit a six-month high in the city.