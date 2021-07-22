Dick Pound has played down the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Crowds will be banned from venues across the Japanese capital, but the vice-president of the IOC doesn’t believe the lack of atmosphere will be an issue.

“My view is that spectators are nice to have in some sports and for some athletes, the excitement of a crowd seems to produce better performances,” he said.

“But when you realise 99.5 percent of people - maybe more - will experience Tokyo through television, they don’t care whether there are spectators in the crowd or not.”