The head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee refused to rule out a last-minute cancellation of the Games during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Olympics were due to start on Friday, but when asked if they might still be cancelled amid rising Covid-19 cases in Japan, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.

Pressure to cancel the event has been growing in recent days, with two athletes living in the Olympic Village testing positive for coronavirus, while anti-Olympic protests and demonstrations have been taking place in Tokyo.