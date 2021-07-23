Japanese fighter pilots drew the five Olympic rings in the sky over Tokyo ahead of the Games' opening ceremony on Friday.

Different coloured smoke could be seen tailing from the jets as they flew over landmarks in the city, each bearing the original Olympic colours of blue, yellow, black, green and red.

The air force's aerobatic demonstration squadron, Blue Impulse, then went on to draw the five Olympic rings in the sky above the Olympic Stadium.

Blue Impulse first drew the rings over the city of Tokyo as part of the opening ceremony of the 1964 games.